SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,896 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of SunOpta worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 649.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STKL. StockNews.com began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $531.38 million, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.70. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.