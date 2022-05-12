Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Bumble worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

