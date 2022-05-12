Swiss National Bank Invests $5.27 Million in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 353,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 646,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OWL stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.20 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

OWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

