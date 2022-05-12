Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of WSFS Financial worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. StockNews.com cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

