TD Securities Increases ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$8.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

