TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 154,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

FTI stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.90.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.