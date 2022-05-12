Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

