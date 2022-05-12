Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,346,000 after acquiring an additional 142,576 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 511.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQH opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

