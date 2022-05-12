The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of York Water worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in York Water by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in York Water by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in York Water by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in York Water by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. York Water had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1949 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,869 shares of company stock worth $118,471 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

