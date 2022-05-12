TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 93.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 183,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,323 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $52.17.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.