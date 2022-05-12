Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.85.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $66.69 and a one year high of $136.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

