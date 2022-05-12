Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trustmark by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Trustmark by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Trustmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.