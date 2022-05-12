Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,815 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of Tutor Perini worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 71.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 32.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 62.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,021,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TPC stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.12. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

