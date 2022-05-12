Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 162,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other Univar Solutions news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,987,673.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $3,976,500. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

