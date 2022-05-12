Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VMI opened at $241.30 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.45.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

Valmont Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.