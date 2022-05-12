Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $149.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.42. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $176.31.

