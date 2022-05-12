Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $78.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $93.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

