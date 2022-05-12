Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,504,842 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $82,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after buying an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,230,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,146,672,000 after buying an additional 144,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $47.88 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $201.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

