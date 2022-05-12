Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,850 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Potbelly worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Potbelly by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Potbelly by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

PBPB stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.37. Potbelly Co. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

