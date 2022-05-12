Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $193,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $161.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.