Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,345 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 80.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.