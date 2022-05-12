Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.56.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 136,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,159. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.99. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

