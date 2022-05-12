Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 1,226.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,638 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Berry worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

BRY opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $796.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.34. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,703,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,803,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

