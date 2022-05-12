Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

