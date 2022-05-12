Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of EchoStar worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 214,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get EchoStar alerts:

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $21.23 on Thursday. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

EchoStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.