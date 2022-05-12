Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.14.

NYSE IIPR opened at $122.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

