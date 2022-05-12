Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,256 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $249,000.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

ECPG stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

