Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,329 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of X. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 709,967 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,847,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $56,890,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,539,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on X. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

In related news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

