Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

