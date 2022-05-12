Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 664 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AtriCure by 121.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AtriCure by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 14.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.19.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.