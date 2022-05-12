Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75,426 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.71. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

