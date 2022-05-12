Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.47.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.