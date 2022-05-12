Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after buying an additional 1,153,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $2,187,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 202.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 160,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 82,233 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328 in the last 90 days. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.94.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

