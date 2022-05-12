WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 175.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 235.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.