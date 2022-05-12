XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in XPEL were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,047,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $1,103,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,000 shares of company stock worth $10,370,030 over the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

