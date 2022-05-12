Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) to Hold

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get ON24 alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ONTF. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

ONTF opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of -0.06. ON24 has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ON24 by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 2,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON24 (ONTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.