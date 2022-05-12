Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,697,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,047,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Zuora by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zuora by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $145,744.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,611.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

