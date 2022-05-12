Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,025 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Zynex worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zynex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 117,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $237.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYXI. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

