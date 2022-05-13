$0.49 EPS Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.54. Heska posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Heska by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.62 million, a PE ratio of -771.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.07. Heska has a one year low of $82.92 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

