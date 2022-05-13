$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.75. Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,933.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Cumulus Media news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

