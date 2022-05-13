-$0.67 EPS Expected for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ( NASDAQ:ERYP Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERYP opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

About ERYTECH Pharma (Get Rating)

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.