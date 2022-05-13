4basebio PLC (LON:4BB) Insider Heikki Lanckriet Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

4basebio PLC (LON:4BBGet Rating) insider Heikki Lanckriet acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £14,100 ($17,383.80).

Heikki Lanckriet also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 9th, Heikki Lanckriet acquired 500 shares of 4basebio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.16) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,082.23).

Shares of 4basebio stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.55) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £55.43 million and a P/E ratio of -29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a current ratio of 20.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 509.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 583.40. 4basebio PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 820 ($10.11).

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

