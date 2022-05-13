AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 30214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 230,789 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

