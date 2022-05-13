Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.40 ($5.68) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.00 ($5.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.60 ($5.89) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

