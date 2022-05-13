ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGESY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($48.11) to €44.50 ($46.84) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.53) to €42.70 ($44.95) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.13. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

