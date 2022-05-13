AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Shares Down 3.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 43,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 60,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.
About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP)
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
