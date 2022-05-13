AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 244,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 439,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.60.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 14,273.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 37.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.