AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 244,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 439,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.60.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 14,273.88%.
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
