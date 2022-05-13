Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Sehat Sutardja Acquires 626,480 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 626,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £914,660.80 ($1,127,679.45).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £605,000 ($745,900.63).

Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.70) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £920.86 million and a PE ratio of 125.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 176.15. Alphawave IP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.60 ($5.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 15.94 and a quick ratio of 15.94.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

About Alphawave IP Group (Get Rating)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.