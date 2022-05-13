Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ALTG. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

ALTG opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $323.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,638,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,689,000 after buying an additional 550,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 223,687 shares of company stock worth $2,501,333 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alta Equipment Group (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.