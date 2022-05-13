AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

NYSE:AMC opened at $11.20 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 219,068 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,546,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $264,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

